Trending :
Home  > News > National

Ajit Pawar bounces back as Maharashtra Deputy CM for record 4th time

Ajit Pawar bounces back as Maharashtra Deputy CM for record 4th time
Highlights

As anticipated, senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a record fourth time,...

Mumbai:As anticipated, senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a record fourth time, here on Monday.

He was administered the oath of office by Governor B.S. Koshyari in the presence of Maha Vikas Aghadi Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other dignitaries.

This is for the fourth time that the 60-year-old Ajit Pawar – nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar - has become the Deputy Chief Minister – the first being in November 2010, then October 2012, later in November 2019 for barely 80 hours, and again on Monday.

The only other leader to hold the post more than once is his senior NCP colleague - Chhagan Bhujbal in October 1999 and December 2008.

All others – Nasikrao Tirpude, Sundarrao Solanke, Ramrao Adik, Gopinath Munde, R.R. Patil (all deceased) and Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil – have occupied the post only once.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Ajit Pawar bounces back as Maharashtra Deputy CM for record 4th time30 Dec 2019 8:24 AM GMT

Ajit Pawar bounces back as Maharashtra Deputy CM for record 4th time

PM Modi Launches CAA Outreach Initiative
PM Modi Launches CAA Outreach Initiative
Navy Bans Use Of Smart Phones, Facebook At Bases, On Board Ships
Navy Bans Use Of Smart Phones, Facebook At Bases, On Board Ships
Telangana government to announce new chief secretary of state today
Telangana government to announce new chief secretary of state...
TS, AP should stand by Telugus in North-East
TS, AP should stand by Telugus in North-East


Top