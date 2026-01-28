Ajit Pawar Killed In Baramati Plane Crash; Echoes Of 2023 Mishap Involving Same Jet Model And Operator

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died on Wednesday after a chartered Bombardier Learjet 45XR crashed during landing at Baramati airport. The aircraft, registered as VT-SSK and operated by VSR Ventures Private Limited, was carrying Pawar along with his personal security officer, an attendant, and crew members. Authorities confirmed that there were no survivors.

The jet had taken off from Mumbai early in the morning for a short domestic flight to Baramati, Pawar’s hometown, where he was scheduled to attend public programmes linked to upcoming Zilla Parishad elections. The journey remained uneventful until the final phase of landing. Between 8:45 and 8:48 am, the aircraft reportedly developed serious technical problems and became unstable as it approached the runway. The pilot lost control during the landing attempt, causing the jet to crash near the runway. The impact led to an explosion and a massive fire, leaving no chance of rescue.

The tragedy has revived memories of a major incident in September 2023 involving another Learjet 45 operated by the same charter company. In that earlier case, the aircraft, registered as VT-DBL, crash-landed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport while arriving from Visakhapatnam. The plane veered off the runway, broke apart, and caught fire, though all eight people on board survived, with the pilots sustaining serious injuries. Investigators later attributed that accident largely to heavy rain, poor runway conditions, and hydroplaning, which caused the loss of directional control.

While both accidents share similarities — the same aircraft family, the same operator, and loss of control during landing — officials have pointed out a crucial difference. Unlike the 2023 Mumbai incident, which occurred in adverse weather, conditions in Baramati on January 28 were reportedly dry, with no heavy rainfall or visibility issues. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the latest crash.