Ajit Pawar's NCP launches campaign to connect candidates with voters

Mumbai : In the run-up to Maharashtra Assembly polls, Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party has launched a campaign to connect candidates with voters.

By sharing personalised video clips, the campaign named 'Candidate Connect' highlights the candidates’ political journey and development efforts. Through this campaign, the party aims to make voters aware of their candidates and the development works done by the elected representatives in their constituencies.

According to a statement released by the NCP, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar launched the campaign through his social media handles. Under the campaign, the party has started sharing video clips of candidates in which they talk about their life journey, share personal anecdotes, interest, their political journey, how Ajit Pawar supported the public welfare works in their areas and also about his leadership.

In a five-minute-long video, the candidates also share their personal stories about their friends and family and memorable moments with them.

Sharing a video of the campaign related to Shekhar Nikam, sitting MLA from Chiplun Assembly constituency in Ratnagiri district, Ajit Pawar described him as a ‘true representative of the people.’

Another campaign video is related to Udgir MLA and State Minister Sanjay Bansode. Lauding Sanjay Bansode’s commitment and efforts, the Deputy CM called him a public representative ‘who is hungry for development’.

The campaign emphasises the role of the elected representatives in serving the people.

Ajit Pawar underlines that “a true representative of the people is one who stands up for the masses, embraces their joys and sorrows as their own; they must be driven by a deep passion for serving the people.”