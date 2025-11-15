AK Pandey selected for MCL Director post

Jharsuguda: Awadh Kishore Pandey, General Manager of MCL Lakhanpur Coalfields, has been selected for the post of Director (Technical, Projects & Planning) of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PSEB) had recommended Pandey’s name for the post. A total of nine senior officials — including General Managers, Chief General Managers and Executive Directors from various coalfields across the country — had applied for the post. Based on his track record and dedicated efforts toward enhancing coal production, the committee chose Pandey for the post.

Officers and labour union leaders of Lakhanpur coal belt congratulated Pandey. Pandey had taken charge as the General Manager of Lakhanpur area only recently. Earlier, he had served as the General Manager of Ib Valley area. On November 1, he was honoured with the Sixth General Manager Award for 2024–25 at Coal India Limited’s headquarters in Kolkata.

Hockey Association Odisha vice-president Jeeban Mohanty said Pandey has been instrumental in promoting hockey in Jharsuguda district, particularly for construction of a gallery at the hockey stadium and providing sports equipment for players.