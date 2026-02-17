Akhilesh alleges mass deletion of SP supporters’ names in SIR

Lucknow: All eginglarge-scale irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday demanded action against those responsible and sought greater transparency in the process.

Yadav said the SP would seek time from the Election Commission and submit a memorandum on Tuesday, urging it to clarify under which rules FIRs should be registered and action taken if anyone is found guilty of wrongdoing.

Questioning why the poll panel had not acted so far, Yadav asserted that after meeting the Commission, the party would also raise the issue in the Assembly. The former UP chief minister demanded that the process of deleting names through Form 7 should be initiated only by the booth level officer (BLO) and not from any other source. He also sought that details, including the Assembly constituency, booth number and the person who submitted Form 7, be made public.

The SP chief also alleged that names of party supporters were being deleted through fraudulent means and that the Election Commission had provided them with “very little” information. He claimed that in Sakaldiha, 16 voters’ names were deleted after alleged forged signatures were submitted in the name of an SP MLA. An analysis of those voters would show they belonged to the PDA (backwards, Dalit and minority) communities, he alleged.

Claiming that at booth no 365 in the Babaganj Assembly constituency, nearly 100 votes were deleted through forged signatures, Yadav read out the names of several voters, their booth numbers and details of the Form 7 applications allegedly used to remove them.

The SP chief said the party had been presenting data for several days regarding wrongful deletions, but no action had been taken so far.

He also cited the case of a man named Nandlal, alleging that, though the man used a thumb impression, signatures were obtained from him by BJP workers for filing Form 7.

Yadav questioned whether any action had been taken against officials concerned in the district. Alleging similar instances elsewhere, Yadav claimed that in Bhojipura, even a booth-level agent of the SP had his vote deleted.

He further alleged that a “secret meeting” of the Bharatiya Janata Party had decided to target constituencies won by the SP and have voters’ names deleted there, a plan he claimed was being implemented at the Assembly and booth levels.