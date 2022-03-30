Akhilesh expels leaders for anti-party activities

Lucknow, March 30: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has expelled party members, including former MLC Kailash Singh, former district panchayat president of Ghazipur, Vijay Yadav, and others for opposing the party during the MLC election in Ghazipur.

A party spokesman said on Wednesday that the SP chief was uncompromising on the issue of discipline and anyone who worked against the party interests would face action.

Sources said that the expelled leaders had helped the BJP in the council polls.