  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Akhilesh expels leaders for anti-party activities

Akhilesh expels leaders for anti-party activities
x

Akhilesh Yadav 

Highlights

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has expelled party members, including former MLC Kailash Singh, former district panchayat president of Ghazipur, Vijay Yadav, and others for opposing the party during the MLC election in Ghazipur.

Lucknow, March 30: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has expelled party members, including former MLC Kailash Singh, former district panchayat president of Ghazipur, Vijay Yadav, and others for opposing the party during the MLC election in Ghazipur.

A party spokesman said on Wednesday that the SP chief was uncompromising on the issue of discipline and anyone who worked against the party interests would face action.

Sources said that the expelled leaders had helped the BJP in the council polls.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X