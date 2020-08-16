NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the incident in which a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Isanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri and said that the harassment of girls and women is at its peak during the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule.

"The ruthless killing after raping a teenage girl in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP is a shocking incident to humanity. During the BJP's rule, harassment of girls and women of Uttar Pradesh is at its peak. Why is the BJP government offering protection to accused in cases of rape, kidnapping, crime and killings? #NoMoreBJP," Yadav tweeted on Sunday.

उप्र के लखीमपुर खीरी में एक बेबस किशोरी से दुष्कर्म के बाद निर्मम हत्या इंसानियत को झकझोर देने वाली घटना है. भाजपाकाल में उप्र की बच्चियों व नारियों का उत्पीड़न चरम पर है.



बलात्कार, अपहरण, अपराध व हत्याओं के मामले में भाजपा सरकार प्रश्रयकारी क्यों बन रही है? #NoMoreBJP — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 16, 2020

Earlier, the police stated that the National Security Act (NSA) will be invoked against two men accused of the gangrape of the 13-year-old girl.

The girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Isanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday. Later, the police recovered her body from a sugarcane field in Isanagar.

Satyendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri said two men have been booked under offences of murder and gangrape, adding that action will also be taken against them under the NSA.