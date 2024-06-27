Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Law and Order in UP

In a sharp critique on Thursday, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav asserted that Uttar Pradesh has descended into lawlessness during the BJP regime's seven-year tenure.

Yadav dismissed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claims of police modernization as hollow, questioning how a government that dismantled a state-of-the-art police response system established by the previous Samajwadi administration could effectively control crime. 'The Chief Minister's claim of crime control has proven false. The BJP government has failed on every front,' Yadav stated.

