Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Law and Order in UP
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of lawlessness, criticizing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claims of modernizing the police force. Yadav highlighted issues like rising crime and inefficiency, calling the current law enforcement system a sham and a failure.
In a sharp critique on Thursday, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav asserted that Uttar Pradesh has descended into lawlessness during the BJP regime's seven-year tenure.
Yadav dismissed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claims of police modernization as hollow, questioning how a government that dismantled a state-of-the-art police response system established by the previous Samajwadi administration could effectively control crime. 'The Chief Minister's claim of crime control has proven false. The BJP government has failed on every front,' Yadav stated.
