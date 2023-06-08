Akhilesh Yadav Extends Support To AAP On Ordinance Issue

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP), offered his support to the Aam Admi Party (AAP), which is led by Delhi's mayor Arvind Kejriwal, in opposition to the Center's ordiance on the regulation of services in the capital. On Wednesday, the Delhi CM met the SP chairman in this location with the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other party leaders. While attending the press conference, Akhilesh Yadav stated that “The ordinance is anti-democratic. I want to assure CM Arvind Kejriwal that the Samajwadi Party is with you and will support you.”

Kejriwal has been corresponding with non-BJP party leaders to rally opposition to the ordinance and prevent the Centre from replacing it with a Bill when it is introduced in Parliament.

At the joint press conference, kejriwal stated while denoting the media that they knew the subject of discussion. He added that people of Delhi voted them and brought them into power and expected the government of delhi to work freely but he recalled thr moment when the powers were snatched.

He stated that in May, a notification was received from Central government mentioning that they are snatching all the powers from AAP. He added that the Modi government seized these powers by releasing a notification, taking away the control that a government has over officers, bureaucracy, disciplinary action on them in the case that they don't function effectively, action against officers if they are corrupt, creation of new posts, and regularisation of them.

The AAP administration referred to the Centre's ordinance, which was promulgated on May 19 and established a body to supervise the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, as a deception in light of the Supreme Court's decision regarding control of services.

Kejriwal reaffirmed that the ordinance could be defeated in the Rajya Sabha if non-BJP parties banded together, and that would send a clear message that the Modi administration would not be in power in 2024.