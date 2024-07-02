Akhilesh Yadav slams UP govt for Hathras tragedy

New Delhi: As the death toll continued to climb in the Hathras stampede tragedy on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the state government for not taking enough safety measures as a religious congregation was organised in the district.



More than 100 people, including women and children, are feared dead during the stampede at the Hathras event.

"We were inside the Parliament when we got the information about the tragic incident. How can so many people die, what was the government doing? If such a huge gathering was being organised then the government should have made proper arrangements right from the start of the event. The state government is responsible for this and should now help families of the victims and take care of the injured," Akhilesh Yadav said after coming out of the Parliament building.

Leader of the Opposition, Congress' Rahul Gandhi also offered his condolences to the families of those who died in the stampede.

"The government should sensitively help people. I offer my condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones," he said after attending the ongoing Lok Sabha session.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the tragic incident. "The UP government is engaged in providing all possible help to all the victims. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured," he posted on X after the phone call.