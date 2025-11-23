Al Falah University’s Terror Links: Key Findings And Rs. 26 Lakh Raised For Delhi Blast

Investigations reveal ties to Indian Mujahideen, financial irregularities by the university’s founder, and ongoing scrutiny by national agencies.

Al Falah University and its owner are under investigation following the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that claimed at least ten lives. Security agencies connected the attack to individuals linked with the university, including faculty members with previous terror associations.

Authorities discovered that five accused doctors reportedly collected ₹26 lakh to finance terror strikes, procuring explosives and remote-triggering devices over a two-year period. Some suspects remain at large or are believed to be abroad.

Investigators have also found links between Al Falah University and Indian Mujahideen fugitive Mirza Shadab Baig, who previously studied there. The university’s founder faces scrutiny over allegations of generating over ₹415 crore in fraudulent funds, prompting enforcement actions and questions about the institution’s minority status. The National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions has asked Al Falah to explain its status amid the ongoing probe.