Aland Constituency: Congress Alleges 6,018 Voter Deletions in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a presentation held in Delhi, alleged that a major attempt was made to delete votes in Aland constituency, Karnataka, during the 2023 Assembly elections.

According to the Congress, at least 6,018 votes were deleted; however, the actual number of deletions may be significantly higher. The party claims the incident came to light by coincidence, when a booth-level officer noticed her uncle’s vote was missing. On checking, she found it had been deleted by someone she knew, but neither her uncle nor the neighbor who appeared responsible was actually involved. Congress alleges that a third force hijacked the process and carried out the deletions.

Party representatives explained that the operation worked through fake applications impersonating voters. People whose names were removed never filed these applications. Instead, the filings were done automatically using software, and the process used mobile numbers from outside Karnataka, coming from different states.

Congress further alleged that the deletions were not random but specifically targeted booths where the party was performing strongly. The claim suggests that the deletions were intended to reduce the number of votes in the constituency.