All 30 Odisha dists on alert as storm moves towards coast
Bhubaneswar: Odisha will experience very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on October 28 and 29 as the depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is slowly moving towards the east coast. Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said all 30 districts in the State have been put on alert with men and machinery ready for rescue and relief operations.
The IMD has issued a red alert for five Odisha districts - Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam. An alert has been sounded across the Odisha coast from Ganjam to Balasore, with authorities urging fishermen and people to stay vigilant and not to venture into the sea as the conditions would be rough.
Seven districts in the southern and coastal areas have cancelled the leave of government employees, keeping in view the urgency of the situation.