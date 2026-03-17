All pre-poll promises fulfilled in 4 yrs: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government has fulfilled all the pre-poll “guarantees” within four years of his term and the state is moving forward on the path of progress. Mann was addressing mediapersons here on the completion of four years of the AAP government in the state. He also released a booklet on his government’s achievements so far.

Lashing out at the previous governments, Mann said they could not fulfil their poll promises made in their manifestoes within the five years of their respective terms. But the AAP government has fulfilled all guarantees within four years, he claimed.

“Punjab is moving on the path of progress,” Mann added. Sharing details of his government’s achievements, the chief minister spoke about providing 300 units of free electricity to domestic consumers, providing electricity to farmers during the daytime, opening of ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ and providing up to Rs 10 lakh of cashless medical treatment under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna. He said that after his government came to power in 2022, the opposition parties raised questions over the free electricity promised to the households. “We fulfilled our first poll promise in July,” he said, referring to the 300 units of free electricity for households.

There was no condition on providing electricity to the people, he said, adding that almost 90 per cent of the households are getting free electricity, which translates into the monthly relief of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per household. He also spoke about resumption of coal supply from Pachwara coal mine and buying a 540 MW private power plant at an outlay of Rs 1,080 crore.

Mann further said his government set up 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state and over 200 more such clinics would come up. He informed reporters that the number of OPD visits in these clinics crossed 5 crore, indicating people’s trust in their services.