All preparations made for safe travel during Kanwar Yatra in Haryana
Chandigarh : The Haryana government said on Friday that it has made all preparations for the safe travel of the devotees participating in the Kanwar Yatra starting on July 22.
A government spokesperson said most of the devotees would bring Kanwar via the Yamunanagar route. Directions have been issued to the officials of various departments to ensure the safety of the Kawariyas. Police personnel have been deployed on the main and other routes, and the police department will remain fully vigilant during the Kanwar Yatra to ensure that law and order is maintained.
He said the government is fully alert regarding the Kanwar Yatra that will take place from July 22 to August 2.
Officers have also reviewed the preparations in Yamunanagar district.
The spokesperson said the police have been instructed to pay special attention to ensure that traffic is not disrupted. Duty magistrates will be posted throughout the district during the Kanwar Yatra.
Camps for the Kawariyas would be set up at a distance of 200 feet from the road on the left side of the Haridwar-Saharanpur highway. The registration for these camps should be completed in advance, the spokesperson added.