Allahabad High Court converts letter on corona into PIL

Prayagraj : In a rare gesture, the Allahabad High Court has converted a letter into a PIL and has directed the state government counsel to respond to the matter on May 11.

The letter, addressed to the Chief Justice, raised the issue of the death of Virendra Singh of Prayagraj, who was corona positive and allegedly died due to laxity in treatment.

The court bench, comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Varma, passed the order in a letter petition filed by Gaurav Kumar Gaur, an advocate of high court.

The letter was registered by high court registry and titled: 'Inhuman condition at quarantine centres and for providing better treatment to corona positives.

The court also took cognizance of a video clip which is in circulation, showcasing the pathetic conditions at the quarantine centres. The court asked the chief standing counsel of the state government to apprise it on the next date of hearing.