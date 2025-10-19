'Alliance of families': BJP blasts Mahagathbandhan over Bihar seat-sharing deadlock

The BJP on Sunday hit out at the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar for its "inability" to finalise seat-sharing arrangements, questioning how parties "who cannot agree among themselves" can ever think of developing the state.

The party alleged that the ongoing tussle between the alliance partners was the result of "dynastic politics" deeply rooted in every constituent of the coalition.

The Mahagathbandhan, which includes key players like the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and the Left, is yet to reach a consensus, with smaller allies also voicing concern over their share in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

BJP national spokesperson Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told IANS that the Mahagathbandhan is riddled with "internal discord".

"The so-called Mahagathbandhan in Bihar appears to be caught in its own web of confusion and contradictions. The partners in the alliance seem entangled in a jumble of internal discord, as the very fabric of their coalition is riddled with cracks and holes," he said.

"There are deep-seated ambitions and mutual differences among the alliance partners, and by the time they finish patching up these rifts, the elections might well be over -- and perhaps, so might their alliance," he said.

Naqvi added that the problem lies in the "dynastic mindset" dominating the coalition.

"These so-called inheritors of political legacy, the default dynasts, believe that a little noise and hype will bring them electoral magic. But far from creating any miracle or storm, they appear to be heading toward their own political undoing," he said.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh told IANS that the Mahagathbandhan "does not have a vision" to develop Bihar.

"The alliance that cannot even reach internal consensus or coordinate effectively -- how can they provide stability, leadership or development for a large state like Bihar? Instead of addressing public issues, these leaders are entangled in the tug-of-war over tickets and positions. This is their real mindset; they have no vision to move Bihar forward," he said.

"The only focus is the jungle raj, and the people of Bihar have understood it. Hence, the people will again reject them," he added.

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy also took a dig at the alliance, saying, "Mahagathbandhan is not an alliance of any political party; it is an alliance of a family party. Congress, RJD, and JMM -- all are based on family-centric politics. That is why there is no compromise among them. These parties are not based on political principles."