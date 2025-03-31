Allowed countless lives to be lost in her pursuit of power: Amit Malviya on CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Friday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her address at an Eid prayers programme here on Monday, where she said that she was "ready to sacrifice life for all religions".

Malviya questioned her, saying that countless lives had been lost in her pursuit of power.

“West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has allowed countless lives to be lost in her pursuit of power. Her offer to sacrifice her life as atonement for her sins would be inadequate, given the numerous deaths in multiple anti-Hindu riots (the list is endless), the use of rape as a tool of political suppression (Sandeshkhali being a glaring example), and the countless lives destroyed by extortion and corruption (including the rape and murder of a lady doctor at RG Kar MCH) under her rule,” Malviya said in a statement posted on X.

Describing the Chief Minister’s proclamation for sacrificing her life for the country as an “empty rhetoric", Malviya said that the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, should first ensure the safety of the Hindus in West Bengal and also ensure that targeting of Hindu religious festivals in the state ends.

“Mamata Banerjee must abandon any illusions of turning Bengal into Bangladesh -- such a dream will never materialise,” Malviya’s statement read.

He also claimed that the Assembly election in West Bengal in 2026 would mark the end of the current Trinamool Congress regime in the state. “In 2026, Bengal will rise against her oppressive rule and dismantle her crumbling regime. Her time in power is running out,” the statement read.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a gathering at Red Road in central Kolkata on the occasion of the Eid festival, the chief minister, while claiming that her life is dedicated to the country, accused both the BJP and CPI(M)-Left Front of propagating divisive and communal politics in West Bengal.

While attacking the two opposition forces, with opposite political philosophies, the Chief Minister described them as “Ram-Bam (Ram and Left).

She also assured the people of the minority community that she and the administration were always there and continue to be there to protect them.