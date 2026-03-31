Amangeikuda temple linked to 9th century CE

Berhampur: In a scholarly pronouncement that bridges centuries through the silent script of stone, noted epigraphy researcher of Paralakhemundi Bishnu Mohan Adhikari has unveiled a compelling interpretation of a recently deciphered inscription from the revered Paschimeswara Temple at Amangeikuda Island, near Kandarpur–Athagarh, situating its origins in the mid-9th century CE.

Decoding the time-worn engraving etched upon the outer face of the garbhagiha-vimana, Adhikari has tentatively read the inscription as “Śri Vichitresvaradeva” and “Śri Vichitrakujansha.” He asserts that the paleographic features, distinctly aligned with the Eastern Nagari script, unmistakably point to a 9th-century provenance. According to his interpretation, these names could signify the original appellation of the presiding deity, a royal patron, or even the sutradhara, the master artisan behind the temple’s creation.

The inscription, first brought to light by heritage enthusiast Siddhanta Acharya, has thus opened a new window into Odisha’s early medieval past. Adhikari further underscored striking paleographic parallels with the Bidhipurua inscription of the excavated Sukasari complex Durga temple, reinforcing his chronological assessment.

Architectural nuances of the shrine narrate a layered history. While the ‘jagamohana’ appears to be a later addition, the curious and somewhat irregular placement of the inscribed slab upon the ‘vimana’ hints at its reuse during subsequent renovations, suggesting a continuum of sacred evolution.

Should future studies corroborate these findings, the Amangeikuda inscription may emerge as a luminous addition to Odisha’s rich tapestry of temple heritage, illuminating an era long veiled in the mists of time.