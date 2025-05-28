Live
- Now, a gangster film without stunt or action sequences!
- Haryana CM offers free land for campus of National Forensic Sciences University
- Om Raut on casting Dhanush in Kalam: “I don’t think there could have been a better choice than him”
- Manolo Marquez names 28-member travelling squad for Thailand friendly
- Pawan Kalyan Pays Tribute to NTR on His 102nd Birth Anniversary
- AI Shutdown Failure: OpenAI Models Disobey Commands, Report Reveals
- TDP Pays Emotional Tribute to Late NTR With AI-Generated Speech at Mahanadu
- Civil Defence Mock Drills Are Back – Here’s When and Where They’re Happening
- ‘Super spokesperson’: BJP slams Congress for criticising Shashi Tharoor
- Smita Bansal bids farewell to ‘Bhagya Lakshmi,’ calls the journey fulfilling and rewarding
Amazon Fashion’s 16th Wardrobe Refresh Sale Goes Live from May 30 – Up to 80% Off on Top Brands
Get ready for Amazon Fashion's 16th Wardrobe Refresh Sale from May 30 to June 4. Shop over 4 lakh styles with 50–80% off on brands like GAP, Calvin Klein, CaratLane, Puma, Fossil, and more.
Amazon Fashion’s 16th Wardrobe Refresh Sale is set to kick off from May 30 to June 4. With over 4 lakh styles, the sale offers 50–80% off across 1500+ top brands including GAP, Calvin Klein, CaratLane, Wildcraft, Highlander, and more.
Shoppers can enjoy unbeatable deals on customer favourites like BIBA, USPA, Crocs, Puma, American Tourister, Titan, Fossil, Casio, GIVA, and others. This edition of the sale also introduces new fashion destinations – The Premium Edit for luxury seekers and SERVE, a refreshed Gen Z shopping hub.
Fashion enthusiasts can have a look at a premium selections from brands like GUESS, Tommy Hilfiger, Armani Exchange, Michael Kors, Mokobara, Louise Philippe, and many more. GAP is making its debut on Amazon Fashion with a minimum of 30% off. Also, CaratLane is bringing its fine jewellery to the platform, combining craftsmanship with Amazon’s trusted delivery and service.
Amazon Fashion is bringing an unmatched selection of trending apparel, premium watches, chic handbags, sneakers, and more – all at great prices. With this edition of the Wardrobe Refresh Sale, customers across the country can complete their look effortlessly.