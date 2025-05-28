Amazon Fashion’s 16th Wardrobe Refresh Sale Goes Live from May 30 – Up to 80% Off on Top Brands

Amazon Fashion’s 16th Wardrobe Refresh Sale is set to kick off from May 30 to June 4. With over 4 lakh styles, the sale offers 50–80% off across 1500+ top brands including GAP, Calvin Klein, CaratLane, Wildcraft, Highlander, and more.

Shoppers can enjoy unbeatable deals on customer favourites like BIBA, USPA, Crocs, Puma, American Tourister, Titan, Fossil, Casio, GIVA, and others. This edition of the sale also introduces new fashion destinations – The Premium Edit for luxury seekers and SERVE, a refreshed Gen Z shopping hub.

Fashion enthusiasts can have a look at a premium selections from brands like GUESS, Tommy Hilfiger, Armani Exchange, Michael Kors, Mokobara, Louise Philippe, and many more. GAP is making its debut on Amazon Fashion with a minimum of 30% off. Also, CaratLane is bringing its fine jewellery to the platform, combining craftsmanship with Amazon’s trusted delivery and service.

Amazon Fashion is bringing an unmatched selection of trending apparel, premium watches, chic handbags, sneakers, and more – all at great prices. With this edition of the Wardrobe Refresh Sale, customers across the country can complete their look effortlessly.