Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale from August 5 - Big Discounts on Phones, Electronic Devices and more

Amazon has announced that its five-day Amazon Great Freedom Festival will begin on August 5 and continue until August 9. It will bring deals and promotions for a variety of categories including mobiles, electronics, cameras, home appliances, and more. Buyers can take advantage of up to a 60 percent discount on cameras and accessories like tripods, lights, and more. Headphones and speakers will also be discounted by up to 60 percent. SBI cardholders will be able to benefit from an instant 10 percent discount during the sale.

Those looking to buy a new laptop can get up to Rs. 30,000 off, while accessories like printers will be 30 percent off. Smartwatch models, Wi-F routers, memory cards for cameras and mobile devices, smart security cameras and more can be purchased up to 60 percent off. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival will also bring up to a 40 percent discount on smartphones and accessories, while Amazon Prime members will get additional benefits like three additional months of EMI at no cost. Newly launched smartphones like OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Samsung M21 2021, iQoo Z3 5G and more will also be available with interesting offers.

TVs will be discounted by up to 50 percent for 40- and 43-inch screen sizes. 4K resolution large-screen TV models and projectors will be available for up to 60 percent off. Amazon Echo smart speakers and displays will be available for up to 45 percent off, while Fire TV devices will be 44 percent off their prices. Air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves and fireplaces will also be available at discounted prices.