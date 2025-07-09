Live
Amazon Prime Day Offers (July 12–14): How to Enable ICICI & SBI Cards for Online Shopping
Enable your ICICI and SBI debit or credit cards for online transactions to avail exclusive Amazon Prime Day offers from July 12 to 14. Step-by-step guide for iMobile, Net Banking, and SBI Card settings.
Amazon Prime Day is back from July 12 to July 14, bringing massive discounts across electronics, fashion, appliances, and more. To make the most of these deals, ensure your ICICI Bank and SBI cards are enabled for online (e-commerce) transactions.
Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to activate your debit or credit card for online shopping and grab exclusive offers.
ICICI Bank Cards – Enable Online Transactions
For Credit Cards
Using iMobile App
Log in to the iMobile app
Tap on ‘Cards & Forex’
Select your Credit Card
Tap ‘Manage Card’
Enable ‘Limit for Online Transactions’
Using Net Banking
Log in to ICICI Net Banking
Click on ‘Cards & Loans’
Go to ‘Credit Cards’
Select your card → Click ‘Edit’
Enable ‘Limit for Online Transactions’
Enter the OTP and confirm
For Debit Cards
Using iMobile App
Log in to the iMobile app
Go to ‘Cards & Forex’ → Debit Card
Select your card → Tap ‘Manage Card’
Enable ‘Online Transactions’
Using Net Banking
Log in to Net Banking
Click on ‘Cards & Loans’ → ‘Debit/ATM Card’
Select your Debit Card → Tap ‘Manage Card Limit’
Enable ‘E-commerce Transactions’
SBI Credit Card – Enable Online Shopping
Log in to the SBI Card Website or Mobile App
Click on ‘Manage Card Usage’
Go to ‘Card Transactions’
Enable ‘Domestic Online Transactions’
Why Enable Your Cards?
To shop securely online during Amazon Prime Day
To unlock exclusive bank offers, discounts, and cashback on ICICI & SBI cards
Ensure seamless payments without transaction errors or declines