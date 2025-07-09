Amazon Prime Day Offers (July 12–14): How to Enable ICICI & SBI Cards for Online Shopping

Amazon Prime Day is back from July 12 to July 14, bringing massive discounts across electronics, fashion, appliances, and more. To make the most of these deals, ensure your ICICI Bank and SBI cards are enabled for online (e-commerce) transactions.

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to activate your debit or credit card for online shopping and grab exclusive offers.

ICICI Bank Cards – Enable Online Transactions

For Credit Cards

Using iMobile App

Log in to the iMobile app

Tap on ‘Cards & Forex’

Select your Credit Card

Tap ‘Manage Card’

Enable ‘Limit for Online Transactions’

Using Net Banking

Log in to ICICI Net Banking

Click on ‘Cards & Loans’

Go to ‘Credit Cards’

Select your card → Click ‘Edit’

Enable ‘Limit for Online Transactions’

Enter the OTP and confirm

For Debit Cards

Using iMobile App

Log in to the iMobile app

Go to ‘Cards & Forex’ → Debit Card

Select your card → Tap ‘Manage Card’

Enable ‘Online Transactions’

Using Net Banking

Log in to Net Banking

Click on ‘Cards & Loans’ → ‘Debit/ATM Card’

Select your Debit Card → Tap ‘Manage Card Limit’

Enable ‘E-commerce Transactions’

SBI Credit Card – Enable Online Shopping

Log in to the SBI Card Website or Mobile App

Click on ‘Manage Card Usage’

Go to ‘Card Transactions’

Enable ‘Domestic Online Transactions’

Why Enable Your Cards?

To shop securely online during Amazon Prime Day

To unlock exclusive bank offers, discounts, and cashback on ICICI & SBI cards

Ensure seamless payments without transaction errors or declines