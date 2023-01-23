Ambalappuzha Traffic Accident Kills Five Young People In Kerala

In the early hours of Monday, a car carrying five youngsters collided with a lorry at the Kakkazham rail overbridge on NH 66 in Ambalappuzha, Alappuzha.Prasad, Shajudas, Sachin, and Sumod, all residents of Alathoor, Perungadavila, Thiruvananthapuram, and Amal, a local of Manrothuruth, Kollam, were named as the deceased by the police.



They are all ISRO canteen personnel. They were travelling to Kochi to attend a wedding. According to a police official from Ambalappuzha police station, the lorry was moving toward the Kollam side.While one individual passed away at the Alappuzha Medical College hospital, the other four in the car perished instantly. After opening the car, the police, firefighters, and rescue personnel removed the remains. Police believe that speeding contributed to the collision.