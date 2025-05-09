Ambati Rayudu Faces Backlash for Tweets Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Fierce fighting is ongoing between India and Pakistan. After the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor as a strong military response. In retaliation, Pakistan attacked India on the night of Thursday, May 8. However, the Indian Armed Forces successfully repelled the attacks in several areas. Indian soldiers are bravely fighting at the risk of their lives, earning nationwide praise for their courage.

IAmid public support and public support for the armed forces, a post on X by former cricketer Ambati Rayudu has caused major controversy. Rayudu posted:

“An eye for an eye is not the answer.”

This message, shared during a time of heightened military tensions, has sparked strong reactions on social media. Many netizens criticized Rayudu, referencing Mahatma Gandhi's quote, "An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind."

Adding to the backlash, Rayudu later posted on X:

“Justice should be done, but humanity should not be forgotten. Even if you love your country, there should be kindness in your heart.”

These comments further angered many online users.

Public Outrage and Political Backlash

People on social media accused Rayudu of showing sympathy to terrorists and insulting the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers. Some comments included:

“Go to Pakistan, Ambati Rayudu.”

“Pawan Kalyan, throw him out of Jana Sena.”

Critics claim Rayudu is making controversial statements to stay in the news.

It is known that Ambati Rayudu entered politics after retiring from cricket. He is currently a member of the Jana Sena Party, which was founded by Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

“An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.”

Let’s remember — this isn’t a call for weakness, but a reminder of wisdom.

Justice must stand firm, but never lose sight of humanity.

We can love our nation fiercely and still hold compassion in our hearts.

Patriotism and peace can… — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) May 8, 2025

In moments like these, we stand united not in fear, but in resolve. I feel immense gratitude to our Indian Army who are the real heroes who carry the weight of a nation with unmatched courage, discipline, and selflessness🙏🏻

Your sacrifices don't go unnoticed. Your bravery is what… — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) May 8, 2025