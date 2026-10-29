Ambuja Cements' Q2 revenue at Rs 9,197 crore; commissions 4.6 MTPA capacity

Ahmedabad: Ambuja Cements Limited, part of the diversified Adani Group, on Thursday reported revenue from operations of Rs 9,197 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, with operating EBITDA of Rs 1,271 crore and an EBITDA margin of 13.8 per cent.

The cement maker recorded sales volume of 16.5 million tonnes during the quarter, supported by continued growth in its trade business, according to its stock exchange filing.

Trade volumes rose 8.6 per cent year-on-year, while the share of trade sales increased by six percentage points to 74 per cent.

Premium products accounted for 37 per cent of trade sales, up two percentage points from a year earlier.

The company's EBITDA per tonne stood at Rs 770 during the quarter, as per its regulatory filing.

Ambuja Cements said it commissioned 4.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of new capacity during the quarter, including projects at Dahej, Salai Banwa and Kalamboli.

Another 3.2 MTPA of capacity at Bathinda and Jodhpur Penna is being stabilised and ramped up, while a further 2.4 MTPA capacity at Warisaliganj is expected to be commissioned in the second half of FY27.

Commenting on the performance, Vinod Bahety, Whole-time Director and CEO of Ambuja Cements, said the company's results reflected a focus on quality-led growth despite seasonal challenges and external pressures.

"Our Q2 and H1 FY’27 performance underscores Ambuja’s focus on quality growth despite seasonal and external headwinds. Strengthening trade and premium product mix improved revenue quality, while disciplined execution and cost management supported profitability," Bahety noted.

According to the company, total cost during the quarter stood at Rs 4,410 per tonne.

Excluding the impact of geopolitical disruptions, total cost was Rs 4,182 per tonne. Higher petcoke and coal prices, elevated diesel costs and increased packaging expenses continued to exert pressure on industry margins.

The company said logistics costs rose moderately on a year-on-year basis, though part of the impact was offset by a reduction in primary lead distance to 254 km from 265 km.

On the financial front, Ambuja maintained a debt-free balance sheet with a net worth of Rs 72,238 crore and cash and cash equivalents of Rs 1,070 crore.

The company also holds the highest AAA/A1+ credit ratings from agencies including CRISIL, CARE Ratings, India Ratings and ICRA.



