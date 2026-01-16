Amid Central Committee meet, Kerala CPI(M) hit by dissent and desertion

The CPI(M) in Kerala is facing fresh signs of internal strain at a politically sensitive moment, with reports of dissent and desertions emerging even as the party’s crucial Central Committee meeting is underway in the state capital on Friday.

The developments come against the backdrop of a series of electoral setbacks, and with the Assembly elections drawing closer.

The ruling party has suffered successive reverses in recent months -- first in the Lok Sabha elections, followed by Assembly by-elections and local body polls -- fueling speculation about unease within its otherwise disciplined cadre base.

The first public sign of discontent came when three-time former legislator Aiysha Potty openly criticised the party leadership, triggering wider discussion on internal differences.

The situation appeared to worsen on Friday with senior CPI(M) leader A.V. Jayan announcing his decision to quit the party in Wayanad.

Jayan said circumstances within the party had made it impossible for him to continue.

He alleged that a particular faction had been targeting him since the district conference, leading to a sustained witch-hunt. Jayan, who said he had devoted 35 years of his life entirely to the CPI(M), alleged that decision-making within the party was now being driven by intimidation rather than collective discussion.

He further claimed that some individuals had leaked information to Congress leaders in an attempt to isolate and target him.

Such planned subversions, he warned, would not benefit the CPI(M) in the long run.

The timing of the development has added to its political significance.

The Central Committee meeting, being held in Thiruvananthapuram, is expected to deliberate on the party’s recent electoral performance and strategy ahead of the Assembly polls.

The emergence of open dissent and exits during the meeting is seen as an added challenge for the leadership.

The developments are particularly significant in Wayanad, a district with three Assembly constituencies that has traditionally been a Congress stronghold.

In the present Assembly, two seats are held by the Congress, while the third is represented by CPI(M) leader and State SC/ST Minister O.R. Kelu.

With elections approaching, internal churn in such a sensitive district could complicate the party’s electoral calculations.