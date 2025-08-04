Live
Amit Shah appeals people to hoist tricolour at homes ahead of Independence Day
Ahead of Independence Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday appealed to all citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes, and upload a selfie with the tricolour on a designated portal as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
In a post on 'X' in Hindi, Shah said the initiative of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a significant role in uniting the people of the country.
He said that this campaign has now connected with every individual and the spirit of patriotism and love for the nation is clearly visible among every citizen through this campaign.
"I appeal to all citizens, especially the youth, to hoist the tricolour at their homes and upload selfies with the tricolour on ,” he said.
The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign that started under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to encourage people to bring the national flag home and to hoist it to mark India's independence.