Amit Shah, CM Patel meet BJP leaders, citizens on Gujarati New Year

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met wellwishers and people from different walks of life at his residence in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on the occasion of Gujarati New Year, celebrated a day after Diwali.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP leaders met Shah, the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar, at his residence in the Thaltej area of the city to extend their greetings on the occasion of 'Bestu Varas' or Gujarati New Year. BJP leader Surendra Patel, MLAs Babusinh Jadav and Harshad Patel, former minister of state for home Pradipsinh Jadeja and city mayor Pratibha Jain also exchanged wishes with Shah. The chief minister offered prayers at temples and met officials and citizens in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad during the day.

According to the chief minister's office, Patel visited the Panchdev Temple in Gandhinagar and the Trimandir Temple at Adalaj and also met citizens at a community centre in the state capital before meeting Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan. He then attended an event at the police officers' mess in the Shahibaug area of Ahmedabad to meet and greet IPS officers and their families. Later in the day, the chief minister visited an old age home run by the Indian Red Cross in the Vadaj area of the city and served food to the inmates and ate with them, it was stated.