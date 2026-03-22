Amit Shah hails ‘unparalleled seva’ of 3-time Gujarat CM and 3-time PM Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday stated that the decades of service ('seva') rendered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered in an "era of its own", which has also paved the way for fostering a new India, where the impoverished and marginalised have discovered their own voice, while the nation has achieved a distinct global stature.

HM Shah’s applause for the ‘unparalleled seva’ under PM Modi’s stewardship came on the back of the latter achieving a historic milestone of completing 8,931 days in office -- spanning his tenure first as Gujarat Chief Minister and then as Prime Minister, surpassing the previous record held by former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling, who served for 8,930 days.

Amit Shah said that PM Modi becoming the longest-serving head of a government in India is a “milestone rooted in service, hard work and unwavering commitment. It's a rare legacy built on unprecedented trust and unparalleled Seva."

Taking to X, he wrote, “Modi Ji’s decades of Seva have shaped an era of his own. Whether it is giving the poor their rights, setting new landmarks in development or enhancing the nation's pride on global platforms, the Modi era has transformed India unrecognisably.”

He further said, “Fostering this new India required a lifetime's effort, and PM Modi Ji gave it. Serving the nation and its people without taking a holiday for more than 24 years is the manifestation of his sheer commitment.”

“This explains the unprecedented affection he received from people, three times as Gujarat CM and three times as India's PM. People's trust, affection and support for him have only grown with every passing day,” he added.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also hailed PM Modi’s long years of service in the highest office.

“His 8,931 days of service, from Gujarat CM to Prime Minister, stand as a testament to tireless dedication, integrity & nation-first governance. An inspiring journey of trust and Seva,” he wrote on X.