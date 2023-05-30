Amit Shah in Manipur on peace mission

Imphal/New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday arrived in Imphal amid reports of continued violence in different parts of Manipur. Sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Shah is accompanied by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other senior officials. Shah will be in the state till June 1.

“The Union Home Minister will hold several rounds of security meetings to assess the situation and plan further steps to restore normalcy,” a senior home ministry official said. Sources said Shah is likely to not only conduct a security review meeting but also bring warring Meiteis and Kukis together for a discussion over ways to resolve the situation.

“The communities will be assured of safety and asked to lay down arms so that a conducive atmosphere can be prepared to resolve things through talks. Kukis are already in talks with the government for a peace deal. They have been demanding some autonomy in their areas which will be considered,” a Home ministry official said.

The visit comes amid a fresh eruption of violence in the state with multiple cases of firing, vandalism, and arson being reported from various places. At least two deaths, including that of a policeman, have been reported since Sunday, besides injuries to scores of people.

The state government led by N Biren Singh has claimed to have carried out operations against Kuki militant groups allegedly involved in fomenting violence. Biren Singh Sunday said that around 40 Kuki militants — whom he said were targeting civilians — have been killed so far by security forces.

Sources in Manipur said the situation continues to remain tense and sporadic violence is being reported even now from areas around the boundary between the Valley and hill districts. The Valley is dominated by Meiteis while the hills are populated by tribals, including the Kukis.