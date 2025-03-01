Amit Shah orders free movement of people in Manipur from March 8

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed authorities on Saturday to ensure the free movement of people on all roads in Manipur starting March 8, warning them of strict action against those creating obstructions.

The directive came during a high-level review meeting at 11 am in the North Block Home Ministry.

Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla, senior Army officials, and top paramilitary officers were present. This was the first meeting on the Manipur crisis following the imposition of the President's Rule in the state.

The primary focus of the meeting was to restore normalcy and peace in Manipur, which has been grappling with ethnic violence between the two groups -- Kuki and Meitei -- since May 2023. The state has witnessed nearly two years of unrest, resulting in over 200 deaths.

According to the Home Ministry statement, during the meeting, the Home Minister instructed officials to take strict action against extortion in the state.

He also directed that work on fencing both sides of the entry points along the international border with Manipur should be expedited.

Additionally, a decision was made to dismantle the entire network involved in drug trafficking to make Manipur drug-free.

The security review followed an ultimatum issued by Governor Bhalla on February 20, urging individuals to surrender illegal and looted weapons.

In the seven-day period since the announcement, more than 300 weapons have been surrendered, mainly in the valley districts. Among them, 246 firearms were handed over by the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol.

This was followed by the meeting held by Amit Shah on Friday regarding the Rohingya and illegal immigration situation in Delhi. He directed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Delhi Police to intensify efforts in identifying and deporting Bangladeshi and Rohingya illegal immigrants, calling them a "threat to national security."