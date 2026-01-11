Amit Shah Outlines BJP’s Long-Term Vision for Kerala, Calls Thiruvananthapuram Win A Turning Point

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spelled out the Bharatiya Janata Party’s long-term political vision for Kerala, saying the party aims to eventually form a government in the state and install a BJP chief minister. Speaking to newly elected local body representatives in Thiruvananthapuram, Shah described the BJP’s recent success in the city’s civic polls as a crucial step toward that broader objective.

Referring to the party’s performance in the local body elections, Shah said the victory in Thiruvananthapuram should be seen as a foundation rather than an end in itself. According to him, the BJP’s larger mission is to ensure Kerala’s overall development, safeguard its cultural and religious traditions, and counter what he termed “anti-national forces,” a task he claimed only the BJP could effectively undertake.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s success in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation elections marked a major political shift, ending 45 years of uninterrupted rule by the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front in the civic body. Shah said the outcome demonstrated growing public support for the BJP and signalled a new political phase in the state.

Linking Kerala’s future to the national agenda, Shah invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047, arguing that the country’s progress depends on the development of states like Kerala. He told party workers that a prosperous and secure Kerala was essential to achieving that national goal.

Beyond Thiruvananthapuram, the BJP also managed to retain Palakkad and capture Thrippunithura from the Congress-led United Democratic Front in the local body polls. Taking aim at both the LDF and the UDF, Shah accused the two alliances of tacitly enabling each other and holding back a state with immense potential, resulting in what he described as prolonged stagnation.

He further claimed that Communist parties were losing influence globally and that the Congress was steadily declining across India. Highlighting the BJP’s growing footprint in Kerala, Shah pointed to the party winning 50 wards in Thiruvananthapuram, narrowly missing an absolute majority, while restricting the LDF to 29 wards. He also recalled the BJP’s breakthrough in the state during the previous Lok Sabha elections, when Suresh Gopi won the Thrissur parliamentary seat.

Shah concluded by asserting that the recent electoral gains reflected a shifting political landscape in Kerala and reinforced the BJP’s confidence about expanding its presence and influence in the southern state.