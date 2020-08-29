Amit Shah recovers, likely to be discharged from AIIMS soon

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recovered and will be discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday, eleven days after being admitted for post-COVID care.

"He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time." AIIMS media and protocol division chairperson Dr Aarti Vij said in a statement.

On August 18, Shah was admitted to the apex institute for post-COVID treatment after he complained of fatigue and bodyache.

On August 2, he had tweeted after testing positive for coronavirus. He had said that he was fine but was getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

The Union Minister was discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on August 14 after testing negative for Covid-19.