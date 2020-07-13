Amit Shah reviews Covid-19 situation in his constituency

AHMEDABAD: Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

The meeting, held via video conference, was attended by Gandhinagar Collector Kuldeep Arya, District Development Officer (DDO) Shalini Duhan and Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner Ratankanvar Gadhvicharan.

After the meeting, Arya said Shah mainly enquired about the latest coronavirus situation. He sought information about its spread and steps taken by the Gandhinagar administration to contain it.

"He asked us to contact him if we need any logistic support or injections, testing kits or new health care facilities to combat the pandemic. He also asked us to go for rapid testing of suspected persons identified during surveillance exercise," the collector told PTI.

During the meet, Shah also took stock of the ongoing developmental works in his constituency.

"The Union minister stressed on timely and effective implementation of various government schemes in his constituency and told us he will review the progress at regular intervals," Arya added.

On July 11, Shah announced selection of five villages in his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency as part of the 'Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana'.

During Monday's virtual meeting, Shah asked officials to visit these villages and prepare a plan for their overall development.

"Shah stressed that the collector and DDO should visit these villages and prepare a plan about what has been done till now and what more can be done. I and the DDO will be visiting these villages next week," Arya said.

The Union minister also asked officials to expedite the implementation of personal benefit schemes in these villages, such as for providing electricity connections and granting widow pension to new beneficiaries, he said.

Out of the total 934 coronavirus cases reported in district so far, 590 were from areas falling under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, Arya said.