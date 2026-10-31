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Amit Tiwari receives honour of Ashoka Award 2026 for contributions to youth leadership, entrepreneurship and social work
In Short
Mumbai-based political organiser and social worker recognised at the Indo International Intellectual Conclave in New Delhi for his involvement in youth engagement, business and community initiatives.
Amit Tiwari's work spans political organisation, entrepreneurship and social service. This combination was recognised at the Indo International Intellectual Conclave & Honour of Ashoka Award 2026, where he received an award in the categories of Youth Leader, Entrepreneur and Social Worker.
Based in Mumbai, Tiwari has been involved in Maharashtra's political circles and youth organisations. He is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party's Yuva Morcha and has also worked with the Nationalist Congress Party in the past. Alongside politics, he has pursued business interests and holds a degree in Business and Commerce from the University of Mumbai.
Social work has been another part of his involvement outside politics. As president of Saathi The Youth Foundation, Tiwari has been associated with initiatives aimed at community engagement. One such initiative was the foundation's annual felicitation programme for employees of Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple. In January 2026, the organisation honoured 500 temple employees. The programme, according to the foundation, has been held for seven consecutive years.
It was against this background that Tiwari received the Honour of Ashoka Award at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi on October 25. The ceremony was part of a conclave organised by the Charles Walters Council for Innovation and Research (CWCIR), in association with the Association of Indian Bureaucrats.
The event was attended by former Chief Justice of India Justice G. K. Balakrishnan; Justice Rajesh Tandon, former Judge of the High Court of Uttarakhand; and Justice Mahindra Mohan Shrivastava, former Chief Justice of the High Courts of Rajasthan and Madras.
Other guests included Ambassador Dr V. B. Soni, former Secretary to the Government of India; Shri C. B. Tiwari, senior officer at the Ministry of Home Affairs; Dr Anju Rathi Rana, Law Secretary of India; and Shri Yashovardhan Jha Azad, former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau.
The conclave recognised individuals from a range of sectors, including governance, public administration, cinema, television, arts, culture and social leadership. Abhishek Pandey, Director of CWCIR, convened the event, while Shivani Sharma, Founder of the Shivani Sharma Foundation, served as Co-Convenor.
For Tiwari, the award acknowledges work that has taken place across different areas of public and professional life, with youth engagement and community initiatives forming part of that journey.
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