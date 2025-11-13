Amravati Wedding Turns Chaotic As Groom Stabbed On Stage; Videographer’s Drone Tracks Attackers For 2 km

A shocking incident unfolded at a wedding in Maharashtra’s Amravati when the groom was attacked and stabbed multiple times on stage. The chaos that ensued was followed by a dramatic chase — the wedding videographer, who was recording the ceremony, quickly deployed his drone to track the fleeing attacker for nearly two kilometres.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Monday. The assailant, identified as Ragho Jitendra Bakshi, approached the groom during the ceremony and allegedly stabbed him three times before escaping. Guests at the venue were left in panic as the attacker fled toward the exit.

In an unexpected move, the videographer turned his drone toward the fleeing suspect, capturing the dramatic chase. The footage shows the accused, dressed in an orange hoodie, running toward a motorcycle parked outside. Another person, wearing black, joined him, and together they tried to escape. A relative of the couple was seen in the clip attempting to stop them as the drone continued to follow their motorcycle for nearly two kilometres, recording the entire route.

Police have obtained the drone footage and are analyzing it to trace the attackers and reconstruct their escape path. Preliminary investigation suggests the stabbing resulted from a heated argument that took place earlier during a DJ dance segment at the celebration.

The groom was immediately taken to RIMS Hospital, where doctors confirmed he had sustained serious injuries but was now out of danger. Police are continuing their search for both suspects seen in the footage.