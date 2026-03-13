Amritsar Rural Police return 300 stolen, lost mobile phones worth Rs 1.5 crore to owners

Amritsar: In a major success for the Amritsar Rural Police, around 300 lost and stolen mobile phones worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore were returned to their rightful owners during a special distribution ceremony organised by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Suhel Mir Khan.

The event marked the second such mobile distribution ceremony conducted by the Amritsar Rural Police.

Speaking to IANS, SSP Suhel Mir Khan said that a similar campaign was organised earlier in January, when around 300 mobile phones were returned to their owners.

“Today again, nearly 300 mobile phones have been handed over to their rightful owners. The total market value of these phones is around Rs 1.5 crore,” he said.

The recovered phones ranged in value from Rs 15,000 to as high as Rs 2 lakh. According to the SSP, the police cyber cell, CR help desk and teams from various police stations worked together to trace and recover the devices using technical methods.

He said that tracking such phones is often challenging as they sometimes end up in other districts or even different states. However, the coordinated efforts and dedication of the police teams helped in successfully tracing and recovering them.

SSP Khan said that many people believe that once a mobile phone is lost, it cannot be recovered. “Today’s ceremony proves that if a proper complaint is registered with the police, the phone can be traced and recovered,” he said.

He added that mobile phones often contain important personal and professional data, and in many cases people’s businesses are also linked to them. Therefore, the police take such complaints seriously and make every effort to locate the devices.

Appealing to the public, the SSP urged people to immediately inform the police if their mobile phone is lost or stolen.

“If your mobile phone goes missing, contact the police without delay. It is our responsibility to trace it,” he said, adding that under community policing initiatives, Punjab Police remains committed to providing better services to the public and will continue such campaigns in the future.

Among those who received their phones was Amanpreet Kaur from Jalandhar. Speaking to IANS, she said her mobile phone had gone missing about 15 days ago but was traced by the Amritsar Rural Police.

“I am very happy to get my phone back today. Mobile phones contain very important data that people need. I thank the police administration for tracing my phone so quickly,” she said, expressing gratitude to the police.



