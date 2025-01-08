An opportunity for Odisha to showcase heritage: Jaishankar

Bhubaneswar: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) event is an opportunity for Odisha to showcase its rich cultural heritage and tradi-tion before the world. The PBD, a three-day event beginning here on Wednesday, is celebrated once in every two years to strengthen the engagement of the overseas Indian community with the Central government and reconnect them with their cultural roots.

Amid tight security, Jaishankar, accompanied by his wife, visited the famous 13th-century SunTemple at Konark and Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri. “Delighted to visit the magnificent Sun Temple in Konark today. A testimony to our heritage and creativity, Konark is a must-visit for all our Pravasi friends visiting Bhubaneswar over the coming days,” Jaishankar said in a post on X. He also posted two pictures in the backdrop of the famous Konark wheels.

Later, the minister visited the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and offered prayers to the deities of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath.

He spent around 40 minutes inside the temple and interacted with the priests and servitors regarding the temple and the deities. “I am blessed to have ‘darshan’ of the Lord Jagannath before beginning of the PBD event in Bhubaneswar. The PBD is being organised in Odisha for the first time. We have made all efforts along with the Odisha government. This is an opportunity for Odisha to showcase before the entire world and get focus in the global map,” he said. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhubaneswar on the occasion of the PBD. He said the delegates coming to attend the PBD event may visit the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Puri SP Vineeth Agarwal, who accompanied Jaishnakar to the temple, said the External Affairs Minister will visit Raghurajpur, village of Pattachitra artists. He will also go to Dhauli Peace Pa-goda before reaching Bhubaneswar, the SP said. Non-resident Indians have started arriving in Bhubaneswar to attend the PBD.