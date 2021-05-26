An Ordinary Man Becomes A Trending News Headline As He Came Out Of His Way to Save Several Lives

A New Delhi resident, Ravish Bharadwaj who runs his own school at Ghoga Village, Outer Delhi saved several lives by coming out of his way in the dire situation of the pandemic to help people by supplying oxygen gas, oxygen cylinders and making arrangements for the people who needs beds or ventilators.

While speaking to The Hans India, Ravish said that he did things that made him happy and he felt that it's their responsibility to come out of their respective houses and work as social activists. The government is doing what it can but at the same time, it's not meeting the needs of the situation, so as a citizen he took the responsibility to come forward and help the people in times of need.

The instances that motivated him to take the steps was a few weeks back when he received a call from a covid patient and during the call, he fell unconscious, later he called several times but did not receive any further answer. After a few hours, he got to know from the patient's kin that the covid patient passed away. There are also few relatives who lost their lives due to the deadly virus. These heart-wrenching situations made his mind up to stand and fight against the virus by helping several people.

Ravish's older brother, Lokesh Bharadwaj had motivated him throughout. He and his friends had named their team as 'saving the capital.' The team had so far helped nearly 2,000 people. Among which they had provided oxygen gas to 1,000 people, nearly 300 cylinders were provided, they had helped almost 300 people to get admitted in the hospitals. They had also donated plasma to nearly 100 people. They had also helped in serving various equipment like Remdesivir and other medicines, according to the need of the people. He also expressed his grief as he is not able to help people suffering from black fungus.

He had also donated his ambulances to the Raja Harishchandra Hospital and also had offered the other school buses to the hospital if they needed.

He stated that the situation is improving day by day. As in the peak times from 1st of May to 15th May, he had almost received 1,000 calls per day which had been reduced now. If the number of calls would be compared then only 10% of calls are coming nowadays. He also mentioned that while going out, all the safety protocols are followed, during the time when they went outside as there is a risk for themselves as well to get exposed to the virus.

