An outlet that sells ‘jail ka khana’ in Kanpur

Kanpur: The Kanpur district jail has launched a unique prisoner reform initiative under which food outlet will be run by its current and former inmates.

Jail superintendent B.N. Pandey said that the outlet has become functional from Monday.

While food will be prepared by the prisoners in the jail kitchen, former inmates will not only man the outlet but also act as home delivery executives as the jail aspires to take the initiative online.

On its first day, the outlet managed a sale of an impressive Rs 5,500 -- most of it coming from people visiting their kin lodged in the jail.

Tea, sold for Rs 10 per cup, and espresso, sold for Rs 20 per cup, made for the bulk of the revenue.

The idea was mooted by District Magistrate Vishak G. Iyer who was impressed by the culinary skills of inmates as they churned a variety of food items for the erstwhile jail canteen.

“We believe that the initiative will bring a change in the mindset of people behind bars. Also, it will send a message that the government is interested in their rehabilitation,” said Iyer, who provided government funds for the project.

It was decided that 10 current and 10 former inmates be engaged in the initiative.

The inmates have decided to serve only vegetarian food with a high sale value.

The menu would be revised after the outlet makes its way to food aggregator platforms, Pandey said, adding talks with two major app-driven service providers were already in the final stages.

The project’s nodal officer, Anil Kumar, said the rates had been kept reasonable.

“A thali (meal) of four rotis, two curries, dal, rice and salad is sold for Rs 70. This is the costliest item on the menu,” said Kumar, adding samosa, noodles, rajma-rice, kadhi-rice, chole-rice and, puri-sabzi would also be sold.

“Chefs from reputed institutes and hotels will train inmates to better their skills and add new items to the menu,” he said.

The food joint will be managed by a prisoner welfare and rehabilitation cooperative society.

A bank account has been opened in the name of the society, and earnings from the outlet would be credited to this account.