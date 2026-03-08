Ananda Bose breaks silence on exit as Bengal Guv, says resignation was a deliberate decision

Former West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Sunday said his resignation from the post was a conscious decision and the reasons behind it would remain confidential till the right time.

Speaking to reporters after arriving at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, Bose said he would return to West Bengal again to cast his vote.

Bose, a native of Kerala, had shifted his voting base to West Bengal barely a week before tendering his resignation from office.

“I took a conscious decision to put in my papers, the reasons for which will remain confidential till the right time arrives. The rules of this game include knowing when it ends,” said Bose.

When asked to comment on the concern expressed by President Droupadi Murmu over alleged protocol violations in the state, Bose avoided giving a direct response.

“The President is very experienced, balanced and an extremely dignified person. She must have had her reasons for saying what she said. But I am no one to comment on what the President said,” Bose said.

He, however, declined to comment on the functioning of the state administration. “I am no longer the Governor, so I will not say anything about the administration here,” he said.

Last Thursday, Bose stepped down from his post and submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi.

The sudden resignation came ahead of the Assembly polls in the state. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has replaced him. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and informed her about the development.

CM Banerjee, however, said she was “shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of the resignation”.

Observing that the reasons behind his resignation were not known to her at the moment, the Chief Minister said she would not be surprised if the Governor had been subjected to some pressure from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming state Assembly elections.