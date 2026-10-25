Anant Singh Attacks JD(U) After Expulsion, Says Party Has No Future Without Nitish Kumar

Expelled Janata Dal (United) MLA Anant Singh on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the party’s leadership, declaring that the JD(U) had no political future without Nitish Kumar. A day after his expulsion, the Mokama legislator said he had no regrets over the decision and hinted at forming his own political party.

Making his first public appearance in Patna since the disciplinary action, Singh questioned the relevance of the JD(U) without its prominent leader, Nitish Kumar. He also criticised the party’s current leadership, suggesting that its members lacked an independent political standing.

Singh, who first appeared in public in Patna after the disciplinary action, voiced his doubts on the relevance of the JD(U) without its chief Nitish Kumar. He also attacked the party's current leadership stating that they were not independent politically.

Anant Singh anticipates decline in JD(U's performance)

Singh was doubtful that the JD(U) would secure even 10 seats in the coming elections. The remarks were made as the political conflict escalates after his expulsion from the party.

Singh rejected the criticism and said he had nothing to be embarrassed about about his expulsion from the Congress and had no desire to join any new party, saying he would strike his own path.

Expulsion for anti-party behaviour

Singh was debarred from the party for six years by the JD(U) on Saturday for its alleged anti-party activities. According to the party statement, the action was also extended to his wife Neelam Devi.

Singh's latest comments suggest he is taking a step back from the party and his strained relations with it have worsened even before the elections.

However, the report did not provide any details about a possible party launch as his proposal to form an independent political organization may provide another dimension to Bihar's political battle.