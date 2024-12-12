Andhra Pradesh Student Dies in Tragic Car Crash in Leicestershire, 4 Others Injured

A tragic accident took place in Leicestershire, eastern England, on Tuesday. Chiranjeevi Panguluri, a 32-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, died in the crash. He was a passenger in a grey Mazda 3 Tamura. The car left the road and crashed into a ditch.

Chiranjeevi was pronounced dead at the scene. Four others were in the car, including the driver and three passengers. They were all taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A 27-year-old man was arrested for dangerous driving. He has been released on bail. The police are asking for witnesses, especially those with dashcam footage.

All the people involved in the crash are from Andhra Pradesh.