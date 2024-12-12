  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Andhra Pradesh Student Dies in Tragic Car Crash in Leicestershire, 4 Others Injured

Andhra Pradesh Student Dies in Tragic Car Crash in Leicestershire, 4 Others Injured
x

Andhra Pradesh Student Dies in Tragic Car Crash in Leicestershire, 4 Others Injured

Highlights

Chiranjeevi Panguluri, a 32-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, tragically died in a car crash in Leicestershire. Four others, including the driver, were hospitalized with serious injuries. A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

A tragic accident took place in Leicestershire, eastern England, on Tuesday. Chiranjeevi Panguluri, a 32-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, died in the crash. He was a passenger in a grey Mazda 3 Tamura. The car left the road and crashed into a ditch.

Chiranjeevi was pronounced dead at the scene. Four others were in the car, including the driver and three passengers. They were all taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A 27-year-old man was arrested for dangerous driving. He has been released on bail. The police are asking for witnesses, especially those with dashcam footage.

All the people involved in the crash are from Andhra Pradesh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick