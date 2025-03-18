Angadia trader robbed of Rs 80 lakh at gunpoint at Delhi's Lahori gate

In a shocking incident in the Lahori Gate area of North Delhi, criminals robbed an Angadia trader of Rs 80 lakh at gunpoint. Angadia traders are those who operate parallel to the banking system where traders send cash from one state to another through a person called Angadia, just like a courier.

The robbers fired shots before fleeing the scene with a bag full of money. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and police teams have launched an investigation while interrogating the victim.

The robbery took place in the Haveli Haider Kuli area near Chandni Chowk. After holding the trader at gunpoint, the criminals snatched the bag containing Rs 80 lakh and fired shots before escaping.

The CCTV footage of the robbery, showing the criminals in action at gunpoint, has since gone viral on social media. The incident has raised concerns in the local community, and several police teams from North Delhi are working together to investigate the case.

Currently, the police are working on the investigation and have been questioning the victim to gather more information about the robbers and their whereabouts.

The authorities are hopeful that with the help of the CCTV footage and other evidence, they will soon be able to track down the culprits responsible for this daring daylight robbery.

In another development, earlier on Monday, the Delhi Police arrested three individuals, including a woman, for allegedly breaking into a house in South Delhi last month and stealing at least Rs 50 lakh, according to an officer.

According to police, the theft took place on February 21 at a Kailash Colony house when the family was away at Surajkund in Faridabad. When they returned home, the family members found the main door broken and some cash and jewelry missing.