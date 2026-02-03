Anger grows over remarks against CM Yogi; Paramhans Acharya seeks apology from Swami Avimukteshwaranand

Ayodhya: Anger is mounting among Hindu spiritual leaders over the alleged remarks made by Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, referring to him as 'Humayun's son Akbar'. Jagatguru Paramhans Acharya, Peethadheeshwar of Tapasvi Chhavani in Ayodhya has strongly condemned the statement, calling it highly objectionable and irresponsible, and demanded a public apology from Swami Avimukteshwaranand.

Paramhans Acharya warned that unless Swami Avimukteshwaranand withdraws his remarks and apologises to CM Yogi, he will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya.

Speaking exclusively to IANS on Tuesday, Paramhans Acharya said that comparing Uttar Pradesh’s “illustrious Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Mughal rulers has deeply hurt followers of Sanatan Dharam."

He stressed that Yogi Adityanath is not only the Chief Minister but also the Peethadheeshwar of the Gorakhnath Peeth, and the language used against him is unacceptable and unforgivable.

“From the sacred land of Ayodhya, the birthplace of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram, I declare that until Swami Avimukteshwaranand withdraws his words and seeks forgiveness from Yogi ji, he will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya,” Paramhans Acharya said.

Praising CM Yogi, he said that Yogi is the “Sun of Sanatan Dharam” and has worked tirelessly to transform Uttar Pradesh into an ‘Uttam Pradesh’. He added that while differences of opinion are natural in public life, but the use of such derogatory language cannot be tolerated.

Paramhans Acharya also questioned Swami Avimukteshwaranand’s cow protection movement, alleging that it is politically-motivated. He argued that declaring only the cow as ‘Rashtra Mata’ would not ensure complete protection of the entire bovine family.

“If only the cow is discussed, the killing of bulls, calves and Nandi will continue. This alone cannot be considered a complete ban on cow slaughter,” he said, urging the Central and state governments to declare the entire bovine community as national and state heritage to ensure full protection.

He further alleged that Swami Avimukteshwaranand’s movement on cow protection is being carried out at the behest of the Opposition to weaken the government and is not in the interest of Sanatan Dharam.

Paramhans Acharya appealed to all followers of Sanatan Dharam to socially and religiously boycott Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati until he withdraws his remarks against CM Yogi and issues an apology.