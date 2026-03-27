Annamalai Unhappy With Seat Allocation, Opts Out Of Contesting Tamil Nadu Polls

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai has conveyed strong dissatisfaction to party leadership regarding the constituencies allotted to the party by AIADMK for the upcoming Assembly elections. He has reportedly decided not to contest the polls and has requested that no seat be assigned to him, though he will continue supporting party candidates as a dedicated worker.

Sources indicate that his displeasure stems from the BJP being consulted on seat preferences only after allocations were finalised for other alliance partners, which limited the party’s options. He is said to have raised concerns that the constituencies offered were not strategically beneficial for the BJP’s growth and could even favour rival parties.

Annamalai also pointed out that some alliance partners received comparatively stronger or more favourable seats, while others, including smaller parties, were given constituencies with weaker prospects. Despite these concerns, he reaffirmed his loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The development highlights internal concerns within the alliance as preparations continue for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.