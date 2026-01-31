Annual Fateha of Sarkar Ghaus-e-Azam to Be Observed with Grandeur in Miranpur

Miranpur (Shabad): The spiritual ambience of Miranpur is set to come alive with devotion and reverence as the annual Fateha and Niyaz-e-Sharif of Peeran-e-Peer Sarkar Ghaus-e-Azam Dastagir (Rahmatullahi Alaih) will be observed on February 5 and 6 at the historic Khanqah Kaleemi, Miranpur.

The two-day religious programme will be held under the supervision of Peer-o-Murshid Hazrat Syed Qutubuddin Shah Qadri Chishti Kaleemi Bukhari of Dargah Attapur, and is expected to draw a large number of devotees from Miranpur and surrounding areas.

On February 5, following the Asr Namaz, the sacred Nishan-e-Mubarak will be taken out in a grand and spiritually charged procession from the residence of Mohammad Shafiq Ali Qadri Chishti Kaleemi Miranpuri. The procession will culminate at Chilla-e-Mubarak, where Fateha Khwani and a soul-stirring Sama Mehfil will be organised. A langar will be served to all devotees, reflecting the message of love, equality, and service central to Sufi traditions.

The celebrations will continue on February 6, with a Manqabat Mushaira scheduled at 2 pm after the Zuhr Namaz, showcasing poetic tributes in praise of the great Sufi saint. The mushaira will be supervised by Darvesh Allah Mohammad Shafiq Ali Qadri Chishti Kaleemi Miranpuri. Later in the evening, after the Maghrib Namaz, the traditional lighting of the Khwaja Ajmeri lamp will take place, symbolising spiritual illumination and blessings. Langar arrangements will once again be made for the public.

The organisers have appealed to devotees to participate in large numbers and seek spiritual blessings during the sacred event. Mohammad Meraj Ali Qadri, Mohammad Ahmed Ali Qadri, and Mohammad Amjad Ali Qadri will oversee the reception and hospitality of guests during the programme.