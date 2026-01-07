Another BLO dies in Bengal’s Malda, family alleges SIR-related work pressure

Kolkata: Another Booth Level Officer (BLO) has died in West Bengal’s Malda district, with her family alleging that excessive work pressure linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls led to her death.

The deceased has been identified as Samprita Chowdhury Sanyal (48), an Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) worker who was serving as a BLO at booth number 163 in ward number 15 of English Bazar Municipality. She died early Wednesday morning at her residence in the Phulbari Pakurtala area.

According to family members, Sanyal was under severe stress due to continuous work pressure, which was aggravated by the prevailing cold wave. Her husband alleged that despite falling ill and being advised rest by doctors, she was unable to take leave because of official deadlines.

“There was immense work pressure. Only BLOs know what kind of pressure they face,” her husband Ardhendu Chowdhury told local reporters. “The office kept pushing her to complete work on time. It affected her mentally and physically. She caught a severe cold while working in the field. She could barely speak. Though she recovered slightly after medication, she fell ill again after resuming outdoor work,” he added.

Following her death, Trinamool Congress councillor Gayatri Ghosh, who represents ward number 15, visited the bereaved family and criticised the Election Commission.

“Just yesterday she told me that new rules were being issued by the Election Commission almost every day, which was increasing the pressure,” Ghosh said. “Her husband said she could not sleep at night and often worked till 2-3 a.m. Despite so many deaths, if the Commission does not understand the gravity of the situation, I don’t know when it will. She passed away at just 48 due to immense pressure.”

Rejecting the allegations, Ajay Ganguly, president of the BJP’s South Malda organisational district, said the claims were politically motivated.

“The death is unfortunate, but it is incorrect to say that BLOs are dying due to SIR work,” Ganguly said. “After we demanded a CBI inquiry into earlier deaths, such claims had stopped surfacing. There should be a proper investigation into the actual causes. The Trinamool government is responsible and is pressuring BLOs not to delete names from the voter list,” Ganguly added.