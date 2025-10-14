Another Haryana Policeman Dies By Suicide In Rohtak Days After IPS Officer’s Death

A Haryana Police officer, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar, was found dead in Rohtak’s Ladhot village on Tuesday, just days after IPS officer Y Puran Kumar died by suicide. The ASI’s body was discovered in a small room near an agricultural field, with a video and a written note reportedly blaming IPS officer Y Puran Kumar for his extreme step.

According to the police, Sandeep Kumar was serving in the Cyber Cell and had previously been posted at the Superintendent of Police’s office. A resident of Julana in Jind district, the ASI’s video message, lasting over six minutes, claimed he was taking his life in protest against corruption and caste-based discrimination within the department. He accused a senior officer of manipulating a murder case for money and favouring individuals from his own community.

Rohtak SP Surendra Singh Bhoria described Sandeep as an honest and hardworking officer, adding that a forensic team has been called to investigate the case. This incident follows the suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar on October 7, whose note also mentioned harassment and caste discrimination by senior officers.

In the aftermath, the Haryana government transferred SP Narendra Bijarniya, one of the officers accused by Kumar’s wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, of abetting her husband’s death. The ongoing probe has also included charges under the SC/ST Act based on the complaint.