ANTI-LWE OPS: Maoists call ceasefire till Feb as Hidma's killing sparks panic

Raipur: In a dramatic turn amid intensified anti-LWE operations in Chhattisgarh, Maoist insurgents have issued an urgent appeal for a unilateral ceasefire until February 15, 2026, citing the recent killing of top commander Hidma and the death of several key leaders as triggers for internal panic and reorganisation.

The plea, addressed to the Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, comes ahead of the Union government's deadline to eradicate left-wing extremism (LWE) by March 31, 2026. However, earlier when Union Home Minister Amit Shah, when he was in Chhattisgarh, had outrightly rejected any demand of dialogue by clearly sending the message either surrender or face our security forces.

Also, on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Vijay Sharma flayed those who shouted slogans in New Delhi in support of dreaded Maoist Hidma, that they should give answer about the en masse Jhirum valley killing of entire Chhattisgarh leadership in an IED blast planted by Maoists, killing 76 cops and particularly an eight-month old child who was burnt alive by the Maoists.

On the other hand, the statement, released by the Special Zonal Committees of the three states and signed by the Maoist organisation's Politburo, marks a public admission of vulnerability. It follows relentless security force operations that have dismantled Naxal strongholds, particularly in Bastar, leaving the insurgents "frightened" and scrambling to regroup. Hidma, a dreaded commander responsible for numerous attacks on security personnel, was neutralised in a joint operation, dealing a severe blow to the group's command structure.

In a detailed press note, the Maoists announced the suspension of all People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) activities -- no firing or combat operations -- provided governments halt military and combing missions during the proposed 90-day window. The period, they claim, is essential for "internal reorganisation" after the demise of Central Committee Member (CCM) Yudhayya and other senior figures. "If the governments cease their aggressive actions, we commit to a complete ceasefire and are open to further dialogue," the note stated, extending an olive branch laced with urgency.

However, the appeal carries a veiled threat; Continued operations will provoke retaliation, the Maoists warned, underscoring their desperation. They also announced plans to reveal the date for Yudhayya's memorial ceremony soon.

In a potential breakthrough, Politburo member Sonu Dada, backed by CCMs Satish Dada and Chandranna, has reportedly decided to abandon the armed struggle. Sources indicate a faction within the group seeks to surrender arms and reintegrate into mainstream society, requesting time from state governments.

To facilitate this, the Maoists have sought a safe passage for meetings with public representatives and journalists to publicly declare surrender dates and accept rehabilitation packages -- contingent on a halt to security sweeps.